17 November 2021

Chery has released its latest sales data for the month of October 2021, where it managed to deliver 88,342 vehicles in China, which is a 16.7% increase from September. With this, the company’s cumulative sales for the first ten months of 2021 now stands at 739,730 units, 44.3% more than the same period last year.

More impressive is Chery’s performance in terms of exports, as the carmaker managed to hit its annual export target of 200,000 vehicles set for this year well ahead of schedule and with two months to spare. The exact number of exports from January to October is 212,959 vehicles, which is a 145.7% year-on-year (YoY) increase from the same period last year.

The feat also makes Chery the first Chinese auto brand to export over 200,000 vehicles overseas annually, further solidifying its position as the top Chinese auto exporter since 2003. Last month alone, the carmaker exported 25,049 vehicles – a 92.7% YoY increase – marking the sixth time this year it managed to export over 20,000 vehicles.

In Russia, data from the Association of European Businesses (AEB) revealed that sales of Chery models have risen 266% YoY from January to October, ranking first among other car brands in the country – the Tiggo 7 Pro was the most popular Chinese SUV model in Russia in October.

Over in Chile, the Association National Automotive Riz de Chile A.G. placed Chery fourth among all car brands in October, surpassing brands such as Toyota, Kia and Volkswagen. Chery’s October sales grew 101.4% YoY, covering a market share of 6.3%. Specifically in the SUV segment, Chery models had a market share of 15.3% last month, putting the brand first in this category for ten consecutive months, with the Tiggo 2 being the best-selling SUV.

Lastly, Chery says that the Brazil’s Fenabrave (National Federation of Automotive Vehicles Distribution) placed Chery in ninth place in terms of passenger vehicles sales, with a 127% YoY increase helping to put it ahead of Nissan. Bolstered by the Tiggo 8, Tiggo 3X (known as the Tiggo 2 Pro in other markets) as well as other models, Chery set a new personal best market share of 3.97% in Brazil.

Up till now, Chery has exported its vehicles to more than 80 countries and regions, and has set up 10 overseas factories along with more than 1,500 overseas dealerships and service outlets. The brand will reportedly make a return to Indonesia later this year, and a sighting of a Tiggo 5x in Malaysia back in March also suggests Chery will mount a comeback here as well.