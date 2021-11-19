Police have begun clamping down on illegal vehicle number plates, nabbing offenders through roadblocks, patrols and monitoring in a special operation that will run throughout the month of November.
In a statement, the traffic enforcement and investigation department said that in the first 15 days of the operation, 40,139 summonses were issued to motorists, of which 4,617 were for vehicles with fancy plates and 8,645 were for licence plates not conforming to specifications. Another 1,145 summonses were issued to individuals for vehicles without a licence plate.
Of the 14,407 number plate offences, motorcycles accounted for 49.9% (7,193 summonses), while cars made up 42.3% of the total (6,089 summonses). The remaining 25,732 summonses were for other traffic offences.
As everyone should be aware of by now, it remains an offence to put number plates that do not conform to specifications on vehicles. These include illegal stylised fonts and surfaces (such as carbon print) and fancy plates, with merged or modified letters/numbers to read a phrase, name or other meaning.
Motorists are advised to comply with rules outlined in specifications set under the Road Transport Act (APJ) 1987 when installing vehicle registration numbers on their vehicles. Nothing fancy about it if you get caught.
Comments
It’s because our number plates & the letters correlating which states they’re from among other meanings, that any mods of them are illegal.
Then you have those odd ‘lucky’ numbers that can be auctioned for millions. So can we actually have a custom number plate or not?
This system is archaic, it needs a revamp. Pretty much other nations out there have a better system of plates & numbers can be modded at the same time. How much does it take to change this system? Just a 2 cents question.
what about bicycle nyamuk?..those that can seriously caused accident?…tutup mata je?..
If you tutup mata ride bicycle, you deserve that accident coming for you.
#SafetyFirst
A big round of applause for the police.
However,fanciful number plates dont cause major accidents.They are just an eyesore and distraction,mainly.
There are more matters worth urgent enforcement:
1.Delivery riders ignoring traffic lights
2.Motorcylists..helmetless n carrying 2 more passengers
3.Illegally modified Sagas and Myvis roaming at breakneck speeds
4.Dadah influenced lorry and bus drivers
5.Overtaking at blind corners/double lines at high speeds(Ulu Yam..remember? )
Very good.
Usually these ppl are road bullies too.
Scare ppl can see thier number