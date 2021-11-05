The road transport department (JPJ) has reminded the public it remains an offence to put number plates that do not conform to specifications on vehicles, reiterating the point via a social media post on its FB page that includes image examples of fancy vehicle number plates not complying with specifications.
Aside from illegal stylised fonts and surfaces (such as carbon print), the illegal plates JPJ are alluding to are those with merged or modified letters/numbers to read a phrase, name or other meaning, as seen on these examples above. They do not impact approved special plate series’ such as PERFECT, PATRIOT and the government-issued Malaysia special series, which are permissible.
Motorists are advised to comply with rules outlined in specifications set under the Road Transport Act (APJ) 1987 when installing vehicle registration numbers on their vehicles. If found in violation of the rules, vehicle owners will be taken to task, and can face a fine of not less than RM300 and not more than RM3,000 under Section 14 (4) APJ 1987.
Similar to the call made last year, the department advised the public to report any vehicles that have confusing, vague or fancy registration plates by taking photos and submitting them to the department via email at [email protected], along with other relevant details.
Comments
JPJ should provide the license plate when we register the new car. The cars with JPJ license plates are not required to pay the road tax. Only charges for the cost license plate. I believe these issues will reduce the enforcement problem and be efficient.
What is so difficult for JPJ or any civil servant to come out with the idea of standardized stamped aluminium plate number like in other countries??? Only the authorities can issue it instead of any plate/nametag/sticker studio. More revenue for the government too!
It should also include all kinds of crests and emblems that they put on their number plate, to show that they are a datuk or something. Anything other than the number on the plate is illegal.
LCLY ppl KO, usually this hiding clarity are road Bully. Scare ppl video record.
Eh..if we report I think we should get incentive to do so. maybe rm50 give to us from the rm300 Saman. Why are we the one doing JPJ job? Tido ke JPJ xmau ronda?
non compliant car plate usually single digit fitted on alphard veilfire with fully blackened windows
Laws against fancy number plates have been around since 1987, and yet, there are vehicle owners who do not know about this. JPJ should think about including this in the driving school syllabus to create awareness.
I think nobody will be rajin enough to report them, since there isn’t any small rewards for the reporter
Seen a Ferrari with registration MAT 1, and the owner put the plate with large letter – MATI!