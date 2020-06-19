In Local News / By Danny Tan / 19 June 2020 11:34 am / 0 comments

This is not the fancy JPJ is talking about…

The road transport department (JPJ) has issued notices to 12,694 vehicle owners so far this year for using number plates that do not follow specifications. In addition to that, from January to May 2020, 7,455 vehicles were given compounds for the same offence.

“Those who use fancy plates have their own interpretation that may have a meaning, but it’s against the law,” said JPJ director-general Datuk Seri Shaharuddin Khalid, reported by Harian Metro.

“Vehicle owners who were found using number plates not according to specs were asked to give an explanation and their vehicles were inspected before being issued a summons,” Shaharuddin said, explaining the difference between a notice and a compound.

And neither is this NGO-sold special series plate…

According to former JPJ D-G Datuk Solah Mat Hassan, the difference between a notice and a compound is that the former is a demand to produce particulars of the offender within a stipulated time, while a summons is an order to appear in court for the offence committed.

Particularly for offences where a summons can’t be issued in-situ, such as for speeding, beating the traffic lights and indiscriminate parking, a notice will be issued to the registered owner. A notice precedes a summons, as only when particulars of the offender are submitted or an offender surrenders to the authority, can a summons be issued.

Shaharuddin, the current JPJ chief, also welcomed reports from the public. “Members of the public who see vehicles using fancy plates can take a picture and send it to the JPJ’s complaints centre,” he said.





But if you merge and/or modify the letters/numbers like this, then you’re fancy

But before you fire that smartphone camera away, there are a fair number of approved special plate series’ around town, which might be mistaken for fancy. These were issued by NGOs of all sorts, but JPJ has ended sales and registration of all NGO-issued special number plates last year.

There are no less than 30 special plate series on the market, including E, IQ, UA, YA, UUU, UP, G1G-G999G, X, XX, YY, UU, GTR, GG, SAM, K1M, T1M, A1M, US, SMS, NBOS, NAAM, VIP, G, GT, U, Y, PERFECT and PATRIOT, among others. From this year, only number plates issued through JPJ – including the government-issued Malaysia special series – will be permitted.

Aside from illegal stylised fonts and surfaces (such as carbon print), the fancy plates JPJ is alluding to here are those with merged or modified letters/numbers to read a phrase, name or other meaning. MAF 14 is a regular plate, until the owner displays it as MAF1A, for instance. GT is a legit special series, but if one buys a GT 1XXX plate and turns it into GT1 XXX for his hot hatch, then it’s fancy. Or PAS50 on a Myvi. We’ve also seen PLA 4804 made to look like PLAYBOY. There are also some lewd examples that we can’t share here, but you get the drift. You’ve been warned, Mr Fancy.