In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 17 February 2020 11:50 am / 3 comments

Another public university has announced the availability of a special number plate series – Universiti Utara Malaysia (UUM) is the latest institution to offer a unique plate, with its UUM series now open for bidding. Bids for the series, which will offer ‘UUM 1’ to ‘UUM 9999’ plates, will end on March 1.

Bids for ordinary numbers start from RM500, while that for popular numbers begin from RM1,000 to RM2,000. Premier numbers (1-10) start from RM30,000, although it looks like UUM 1 to 6 have been taken, with only four left on sale, these being 7 to 10.

The university is the fourth to announce the sale of special plates. In July last year, Universiti Malaysia Terengganu (UMT) was reported to have successfully received approval to sell UMT plates, and last month tenders were announced for Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) and Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) series plates. All three sets offer plates from ‘1’ to ‘9999’.

Click to enlarge.

The sale of previously issued special number plates to non-governmental organisations ended on December 31, 2019, but the government is still allowing access of special vehicle registration plates to private companies and public universities, for the purpose of raising funds for themselves. All have to be approved by the road transport department (JPJ)

According to a previous report, public universities will have to pay RM500,000 for 10,000 registrations, and must resell the plates within three years or return the plates to the department.