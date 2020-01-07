In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 7 January 2020 4:56 pm / 3 comments

While the sale and purchase of special number plates from series’ previously issued to non-governmental organisations having come to an end on December 31, 2019, this doesn’t mean the end of unique plates – buyers will still be able to get them, but only those approved by the road transport department (JPJ).

Aside from private companies, public universities have also been given access to special vehicle registration plates to resell and raise funds for themselves, as announced by transport minister Anthony Loke last year.

It looks like Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) and Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) have taken up the offer, because it has been announced that tenders for special plates for both institutions have begun, with available numbers in both series running from 1-9999.

The end date for bids is January 11 for the ‘UTM 1’ to ‘UTM 9999’ series, while that for ‘UKM 1’ to ‘UKM 9999’ is January 13. Results of successful bids for numbers in both plate series will be revealed at the end of January.

According to a previous report, public universities will have to pay RM500,000 for 10,000 registrations, and must resell the plates within three years or return the plates to the department. Both UKM and UTM join Universiti Malaysia Terengganu (UMT), which in July last year was reported to have successfully received approval to sell UMT plates ranging from ‘UMT 1’ to ‘UMT 9999’.