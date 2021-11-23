In Bikes, Local Bike News, Yamaha / By Mick Chan / 23 November 2021 2:44 pm / 0 comments

Alongside the Malaysian-market launch of the Yamaha TMax 560 scooter last month was the preview of the Yamaha Tracer 9 GT. While the MT-09 naked bike has been previewed with a price of RM54,998, pricing for the sport-tourer has yet to be announced by Malaysian distributor Hong Leong Yamaha Motor (HLYM).

Following the online-only preview of the Tracer 9, we can now bring a full gallery of the sport-tourer, which is depicted here in a range of two colour schemes – Redline, as it is called on the base Tracer 9 in Europe, and Yamaha Icon Performance, a blue, silver and black scheme that is specific to this higher-specification Tracer 9 GT variant.

The big news in the Tracer 9 GT is the new Crossplane 3 inline three-cylinder engine that now displaces 890 cc over the 847 cc unit of the previous-generation Tracer 900. This new engine is Euro 5-rated and also serves in the 2021 MT-09, and produces 117 hp at 10,000 rpm and 93 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm, compared to the previous 847 cc engine’s 113 hp at 10,000 rpm and 87.5 Nm of torque at 8,500 rpm.

Transmission continues to be a six-speed gearbox with a slip and assist clutch, which has a revised cam angle for a light lever pull. First and second gear ratios have been revised to match the greater torque output at lower rpm, while a redesigned shift fork offers smoother gear changes.

The engine in the Tracer 9 GT is also more upright within its Deltabox chassis, at 52.3 degrees compared to 47.5 degrees of before, in order to improve front to rear balance as well as to improve front-end feel. The aluminium swing arm is now 60 mm longer than before, though the bike’s wheelbase remains at 1,500 mm.

A richer electronics set now features in the Tracer 9 GT, including a six-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU) that is now 50% smaller and 40% lighter compared to the earlier setup used in the R1 superbike from 2015. The IMU controls ride aid electronics such as the cruise control, four ride modes, traction control, slide control and wheelie control (adjustable in three stages each), and manual override for each parameter.

Braking is handled by 298 mm discs, and now comes with a radial master cylinder which is a first for Yamaha in this segment. Two-mode ABS is standard, with mode one preventing lockup under hard braking while mode two brings greater intervention for situations such as hard braking in mid-corner. Meanwhile, rolling stock is comprised of 17-inch wheels front and rear, on tyres 120/70 in front and 180/55 at the rear.

Rider instrumentation is new on this Tracer 9 generation compared to its predecessor, with the new model bringing a dual-screen layout. The major readouts such speed, engine rpm, fuel gauge and gear position are on the left screen while the right-hand side screen is split into four parts for the odometer, dual trip meters, temperature and more. Lighting is by LED units front and rear.

Seat height on the Tracer 9 GT is now 15 mm lower than the Tracer 900 it replaces, and can be adjusted between its two positions without tools. Its footpegs can be adjusted 15 mm vertically, while the reversible handlebar clamp offers the rider two handlebar positions.

In base form, suspension on the Tracer 9 is by Kayaba, with a fully adjustable, 41 mm diameter upside down fork in front and an adjustable rear shock. Stepping up to the Tracer 9 GT brings Kayaba electronic suspension with two modes. Further equipment includes an up-and-down quickshifter, LED turn signals and heated grips, while hard-case panniers are also available.