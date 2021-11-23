In Bikes, International Bike News, Yamaha / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 23 November 2021 1:28 pm / 0 comments

Receiving both software and suspension updates is the 2022 Yamaha MT-10SP naked sports, scheduled for release in Europe come mid-2022 and following the release of the 2022 Yamaha MT-10. Also in the spec sheet are colours and graphics unique to the MT-10 range, including a scheme inspired by the Yamaha YZF-R1M superbike.

Top of the list of changes is in the suspension department, with Ohlins semi-active suspension taken from the R1M but installed with the latest software version. New for next year’s MT-10SP is new Ohlins spool valve damping that gives better suspension stroke performance with a greater range of damping adjustments and response.

Suspension adjustments are made via the menu on the new 4.2-inch TFT-LD instrument panel, with a total of six settings. These are three preset modes – A1 (Sports), A2 (Fast Road) and A3 (Touring/Comfort) – while an additional three user adjustable modes are provided for the front fork and rear monoshock, allowing fine tuning suspension performance to rider preference and track conditions.

Further improving riding performance is braided brake hoses as standard equipment, controlled by a Brembo radial master cylinder. A new three-piece belly pan covers the underside of the MT-10SP, derived from Yamaha’s racing motorcycles and protecting the oil cooler.

In the engine room, specifications stay the same, with power coming from Yamaha’s Crossplane 4 displacing 998 cc and producing 165.9 PS at 11,500 rpm and 112 Nm at 9,000 rpm. The engine features a tuned intake system with larger intake ducts and acoustic amplifier grilles that amplify intake noise which, combined with the titanium exhaust system, serves to enhance the auditory experience of the MT-10SP.

Power gets to the ground via a six-speed assist and slipper clutch equipped gear, fitted with up-and-down quickshifter. A six-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU) provides traction control, slide cantrol, wheelie control, engine braking and brake control, as well as cruise control and rider selectable maximum speed.