In Bikes, International Bike News, Yamaha / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 10 November 2021 10:38 am / 0 comments

For the upcoming model year, the 2022 Yamaha MT-10 gets a host of updates, bringing it up to date in the engine electronics and adding some goodies that Yamaha says enhances the ride experience. Top of the list is the MT-10’s YZF-R1 derived Crossplane 4 998 cc four-cylinder mill, now Euro 5 compliant.

Substituting steel connecting rods over the titanium items used in the YZF-R1, the MT-10 gets 165.5 PS at 11,500 rpm and 112 Nm of torque at 9,000 rpm. Moment of inertia at the crankshaft has been increased to raise mid-range while the EFI has been tweaked to deliver more power between 4,000 and 8,000 rpm where most road-riding is done.

Attention has been paid to the auditory experience of riding an MT-10, with Yamaha engineers designing an airbag equipped with three intake ducts of various lengths and cross-sections. This creates a resonance across the intake tract, reaching a peak between 4,000 and 8,000 rpm.

The engine noise is enhanced by what Yamaha calls Acoustic Amplifier Grilles located on either side of the 17-litre fuel tank, delivering induction noise directly to the rider. This is complemented by the new exhaust system on the MT-10, comprising of downpipes and exhaust can made from titanium that delivers a deep and distinctive sound at low engine speeds while still remaining compliant to noise standards.

In the electronics department, the MT-10 comes with a variable speed limited, allowing the rider to set the top speed of the MT-10. This serves the purpose of not accidentally exceeding the speed limit on highways or unfamiliar areas, and during adverse riding conditions.

Previously only available as an option, the 2022 MT-10 comes with an up-and-down quick shifter, mated to the assist and slipper clutch equipped six-speed gearbox. Ride-by-wire throttle gives four power delivery modes labelled PWR 1 through 4 where PWR 1 is for aggressive riding such as trackdays, through PWR 2 and 3 with a smoother throttle response and PWR 4 for wet conditions.

A six-axis inertial measurement unit allows for five-level traction control as well as slide control and wheelie control. The MT-10’s electronics wizardry is tied together with Yamaha Ride Control with four modes, gathering all the systems and allowing the rider to adjust settings, including engine braking and brake control, to their own preference.

All information is displayed on a new 4.2-inch TFT-LCD colour display, derived from the YZF-R1. Menu selection is done with a switch on the right handlebar pod while selection of options is done with the Mode/Select switch on the left pod.

Again, taking the chassis from the YZF-R1, the MT-10 comes with a lightweight aluminium Deltabox frame with the MT-10’s engine used as a stressed member. The swingarm, also made from aluminium alloy, is extended but wheelbase is confined to a compact 1,405 mm.

KYB provides suspension for the MT-10, with 43 mm diameter upside-down forks in front, fully-adjustable, and a KYB monoshock in the rear, also fully-adjustable. Braking is done by with twin 320 mm brake discs with four-piston radial-mount callipers – identical to the brakes used on the YZF-R1 – on the front wheel and a single 220 mm disc on the rear wheel, with a Brembo radial master cylinder in front providing improved brake feel and controllability.

Weighing in at 212 kg, the MT-10 has a seat height of 835 mm and 17-liters of fuel is carried in the tank. There are three colour options available for the 2022 Yamaha MT-10 – Cyan Storm, Icon Blue and Tech Black – with deliveries in Europe expected to begin in February 2022.

For the Malaysia, the Yamaha MT-10 is not available from authorised distributor Hong Leong Yamaha Motor, although paultan.org did manage to review the 2017 Yamaha MT-10. Competition for the MT-10 in Malaysia includes the BMW Motorrad S1000R (from RM121,500), Honda CBR1000R, Ducati Streetfighter V4 (RM145,900), Triumph Speed Triple 1200RS, Suzuki GSX-S1000, Kawasaki Z900, KTM 1290 Super Duke R and Aprilia Tuono V4 (RM121,000).