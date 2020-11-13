In Bikes, Honda Motorcycles, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 13 November 2020 10:02 am / 0 comments

Introduced in 2018, a model update has been applied to the 2021 Honda CB1000R Neo Sports Cafe, which also sees the addition of a variant, the CB1000R Black Edition. Model updates are mainly cosmetic, to refresh the design and the enhance the CB1000R ride experience.

Biggest change comes in the form of body panels along with a new aluminium sub-frame that is slanted upwards for a more aggressive silhouette and there are three colour options. A new LED headlight comes with a horseshoe shaped DRL and is angel backwards slightly to give the CB1000R a sleek look, compared to the flat vertical orientation of the previous model.

The CB1000R Black Edition comes with the same setup as the CB1000R but features a Deep Graphite Black paint scheme, ostensibly to give the bike a “hand-crafted ‘custom'” look. This includes blacked out headlight bezel, fly-screen, fork stanchions, radiator shrouds, airbox covers, exhaust and muffler details.

In the engine room, things stay the same, an inline four-cylinder 988 cc mill matched to a six-speed gear box but the PGM-Fi has been revised and remapped to conform to Euro 5 emissions regulations. The 2021 CB1000R pumps out 114 hp at 10,500 rpm and 104 Nm of torque at 8,250 rpm.

A full colour TFT-LCD screen displays all the necessary information and comes with Bluetooth connectivity to the rider’s smartphone using Honda Smartphone Voice Control (HSVC). For convenience a USB charging port is found under the seat.

Aside from the new LCD display, the CB1000R comes with four riding modes – Rain, Standard, Sport dan User. In the first three ride modes, there are three levels of intervention for each mode affecting engine power, engine braking and traction control while User mode allows the rider to freely set the limits within programmed parameters.

A Showa Separate Function Fork Big Piston (SFF-BP), adjustable, holds up the front end while a compression and rebound adjustable mono shock is used at the back. Braking is done with twin 310 mm diameter discs and four-piston callipers on the front wheel and 256 mm disc and two-piston calliper at the back with two-channel ABS as standard equipment.

Other specifications on the 2021 CB1000R include a 16.2-litre fuel tank with seat height seat at 830 mm and a weight of 212 kg. Rolling on new design 17-inch wheels, the CB1000R uses 120/70 rubber in front and 190/55 at the rear. Meanwhile, in Malaysia, the 2018 Honda CB1000R Neo Sports Cafe retails at RM74,999.