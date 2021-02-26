In Bikes, BMW Motorrad, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 26 February 2021 5:24 pm / 0 comments

Now in Malaysia is the 2021 BMW Motorrad S1000RR, which comes in two model variants, the standard at RM121,500, and the S1000RR M Package, tagged at RM138,500. Pricing for the BMW Motorrad S1000RR and S1000RR M Package are on-the-road, excluding insurance.

Motive power for the S1000RR comes from a liquid-cooled inline-four displacing 999 cc, with four titanium valves per cylinder and BMW’s ShiftCam variable valve timing. Power output is rated at 2017 hp at 13,500 rpm with 113 Nm metres of torque at 11,000 rpm.

Riding aids as standard fitment on the S1000RR include Dynamic Brake Control, four ride modes – Rain, Road, Dynamic and Race – plus three customisable race modes, with launch control and pitlane speed limiter, along with Riding Mode Pro and BMW Motorrad Race ABS. Also standard is Dynamic Traction Control (DTC) as well as a quick shifter or Shift Assist Pro while Dynamic Damping Control (DDC), previously an M Package only option, is now included.

LED lighting is used throughout and a full-colour TFT-LCD display shows all the necessary information. There are three colour options for the standard model S1000RR – Blackstorm Metallic, Hockenheim Silver and BMW M Sport colours of Light White/Racing Blue Metallic/Racing Red.

For the M Package variant of the S1000RR, selecting this model option gives you carbon-fibre wheels, Dynamic Damping Control (DDC) M Sport seat and lightweight M Package battery. Only one colour option is available for the S1000RR M Package in Malaysia which is the M Sport colours of Light White/Racing Blue Metallic/Racing Red.

In terms of weight, the standard model S1000RR is listed at 197 kg, fully-fuelled and ready to go, while the S1000RR M Package is 3.5 kg lighter, at 193.5 kg, due to the carbon wheels. Fuel is carried in a 16.5-litre tank and seat height is set an 824 mm, with 814 mm and 849 mm tall seats being an option.

Optional items include M Carbon footpegs, M brake and clutch levers, tinted windshield as well as a bubble windshield in plain or tinted versions. Also available is the M Datalogger and Laptrigger, a calibration kits, along with a bike cover with ‘M’ logo, a tank bag and rear seat bag.