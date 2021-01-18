In Aprilia, Bikes, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 18 January 2021 11:13 am / 0 comments

2021 Aprilia Tuono V4 Factory

Getting some minor updates for this year are the 2021 Aprilia Tuono V4 and Tuono V4 Factory super naked, with the two variants having a clear division on road and track duties. Styling cues are also taken from the recently released Aprilia RS660, with the inclusion of the “double” fairing.

Biased to road use, the Tuono V4 has a raised handlebar and the fairing provides more protection for the rider, also housing the new triple LED headlight with DRLs. The pillion perch is now larger with lowered passenger pegs, allowing the passenger to come along for rides in a modicum of comfort.

The 65-degree Veneto V-four, displacing 1,077 cc, provides motive power, producing 175 hp and 121 Nm of torque and now Euro 5 compliant. A new Marelli 11MP ECU and revised APRC electronic riding aids suite improves the riding experience.

2020 Aprilia Tuono V4 1100 Factory

There arena six riding modes from the previous five, three Race modes, including one custom mode and three Road modes, with one mode adjustable to suit the rider’s preference. In conjunction with traction control, wheelie control, engine braking and ABS, the Tuono is able to interpret the rider’s needs for maximum safe riding performance.

Improvements have also been made to the chassis, in the swingaram. Derived from Aprilia’s experience in MotoGP and World Superbike, the new swingarm is lighter and features a lower reinforcement brace, giving stability during acceleration and lowering the centre of mass.

A new, larger TFT-LCD instrument panel shows more information and controls have been reworked to make it more intuitive for the rider. The 2021 Aprilia Tuono V4 comes in Tarmac Grey and Glacier White while the Tuono V4 Factory with Ohlins electronic suspension is available only in Aprilia Black.

