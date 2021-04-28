In Bikes, International Bike News, Suzuki Motorcycles / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 28 April 2021 4:29 pm / 0 comments

Receiving a major model update is the Suzuki GSX-S1000 naked sports motorcycle, listed as a 2022 model. Styling for the GSX-S1000 is now more aggressive, with all-new body panels and use of a stacked LED headlight.

Due to the design change in the body panels, the GSX-S1000 nows gets a 19-litre fuel tank, compared to the previous 17-litres. Aside from the looks, major developments in the engine room now see the GSX-S1000 being made Euro 5 compliant.

Due the changes in the engine internals, the 999 cc, DOHC, inline four-cylinder mill now produces 150 hp at 11,000 rpm and 106 Nm of torque at 9,250 rpm, almost identical to the pre-Euro 5 numbers of 150.8 hp and 107.9 Nm of the 2019 model.

More changes are found in the GSX-S1000’s electronics in the form of S.I.R.S (Suzuki Intelligent Ride System)that provides three ride modes and five traction control modes. Also standard equipment is an up-and-down quick shifter, ride-by-wire throttle and as well low engine rpm modulation managed by Suzuki’s TI-ISC (Throttle-body Integrated Idle Speed Control).

Full-adjustable suspension is standard on the GSX-S1000, with 43 mm diameter Kayaba upside-down forks in front and monoshock at the rear. Brembo callipers perform braking duties while the frame and swingarm are manufactured from aluminium alloy.

Inside the cockpit, the GSX-S1000 displays all the necessary information a rider needs on an LCD display. Weight for the GSX-S1000 is claimed to be 214 kg while seat height is set at 810 mm.