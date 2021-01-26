In Bikes, International Bike News, Triumph / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 26 January 2021 8:01 pm / 0 comments

After a teaser, and a worldwide media video conference, the covers have been taken off the 2021 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS, priced at 15,100 pounds sterling (RM83,590) in the UK. This sets the stage for a showdown with naked sports competitors in the Malaysia market such as the Ducati Streetfighter V4 (RM115,900) and Aprilia Tuono V4 1100 Factory (RM121,000).

Only one variant of the Speed Triple 1200 will be produced, the RS, with no plans to produce any further variants or a Daytona superbike based on this engine, said Stuart Wood, Triumph’s Chief Concept Engineer. The triple engine from Hinckley is all-new, taking engineering developed from Triumph’s Moto 2 engine supply contract, and produces 180 PS (177 hp) at 10,750 rpm and 125 Nm of torque at 9,000 rpm while the Streetfighter V4 gets 208 hp and the Tuono V4, a claimed 217 hp.

An up-and-down quickshifter equipped six-speed gearbox, coming standard with a lighter effort slip and assist clutch, is also new, with a stacked gear design giving smoother shifting compared to the Speed Triple 1050. The 2021 Speed Triple 1200RS is also significantly lighter to the 1050, weighing 198 kg wet, 10 kg less than previous.

Weight savings were realised in the engine room, the power plant being 7 kg lighter than before, and in the chassis, where 10 kg was saved. The new aluminium chassis is 17% lighter than the unit on the 1050 and places the engine further forward and lower down and a new lithium-ion battery realises further weight savings.

During the media brief, it was emphasised the new Speed Triple is designed from the ground up to be a streetfighter, not a superbike with clothing removed. The handling is designed for aggressive road use but also able to perform on the track.

This is shown with the inclusion of Ohlins suspension, with fully-adjustable NIX30 upside-down front forks and TTX36 monoshock, also fully-adjustable. Braking uses Brembo Stylema callipers, radial-mounted four-piston units grabbing lighter 320 mm brake discs, giving track level braking performance for the road while a single-piston calliper is used at the single-sided swingarm mounted rear wheel.

The electronics suite on the Speed Triple 1200RS now includes cornering ABS with a new Continental MIB-EVO ABS module and six-axis inertial measurement unit. There are four levels of traction control – Rain, Road, Sport and Track – along with five customisable ride modes – Rain, Road, Sport, Track and Rider.

Also included in the riding aids is cruise control, wheel lift control and the My Triumph connectivity system, which uses the rider’s smartphone and Bluetooth for control of navigation, GoPro camera, phone, messaging and music using the handlebar pods. The new 5-inch TFT-LCD screen shows gear position road and engine speed in either of two display modes, with the tachometer display swiping to the side to display any additional information required.

LED lighting is used throughout on the Speed Triple 1200RS, with the all-new headlight featuring LED DRLs. Other riding conveniences include keyless start as well as optional heated grips and there are two colour options for the 2021 Speed Triple, Sapphire Black, with red and silver graphics, or Matt Silver Ice, with black, silver and yellow graphics.