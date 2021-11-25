In Alpine, Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / 25 November 2021 10:05 am / 0 comments

Alpine has previously announced that it would become an electric car company. However, before the internal combustion engine completely disappears from its line-up, the French carmaker is giving the A110 an update to keep it around for just that little bit longer.

Firstly, the available trim levels have new names, with the previous base A110 Pure now simply called the A110. This comes with a 1.8 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine from the Renault Megane RS rated at 252 PS (248 hp) at 6,000 rpm and 320 Nm of torque from 2,000-4,800 rpm, which is unchanged from before.

Next up, the former Legende has been renamed to the GT, while the A110 S keep its name as before. Both get a little more pep though, as the 1.8 litre turbo engine now makes 300 PS (296 hp) and 340 Nm, which is 8 PS and 20 Nm more than previously. Drive still goes to the rear wheels for all variants through a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

Performance-wise, the base and GT will hit a top speed of 250 km/h, with the former taking 4.5 seconds to complete the century sprint – 4.2 seconds for the latter. The flagship S variant has the same 0-100 km/h time as the GT, although its top speed is 260 km/h, which can be bumped up to 275 km/h with the optional Aero Kit (carbon-fibre rear spoiler, front blade and longer front fairings).

The A110 S also gets a sports-tuned chassis and suspension for better handling, as well as a sports exhaust system. Its 18-inch alloy wheels are the same size as those on the GT, but with wider tyres (215/40 front and 245/40 rear), while the Brembo braking system (320 mm front and rear brake discs) is shared. The base variant gets 17-inchers and 296 mm brake discs instead.

Common revisions across the board include a new infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, although the touchscreen display remains at seven inches. Alpine says the system can be updated later on via an over-the-air update to support Wi-Fi connectivity. Beyond that, the A110’s retro-inspired styling remains pretty much untouched.

There are also a number of new options for customers to choose from to increase the starting price, which is 59,500 euros (RM281,210) for the base variant, 69,500 euros (RM328,472) for the GT and 71,500 euros (RM337,924) for the top S.

