In Cars, International News, Suzuki / By Gerard Lye / 26 November 2021 10:54 am / 1 comment

Suzuki has unveiled the third-generation S-Cross, which replaces the second-gen model that has been around since 2013. To be manufactured at the Magyar Suzuki plant in Hungary, the redesigned C-segment SUV will first go on sale in Europe from the end of 2021 before being exported to Latin America, Oceania and Asia markets.

Compared to its predecessor, the new S-Cross sports a bolder, more SUV-like design, with highlights being an upright face that features a large grille finished in black. This is accompanied by a chrome bar that links the sharper LED headlamps, which are positioned higher than before and each cluster has three positions lamps.

The overhaul also sees a taller bonnet, while the lower apron gets near-rectangular fog lamp surrounds and black body cladding, which is also applied on the squared-off wheel arches (covering 17-inch wheels) as well as the rear bumper.

The latest S-Cross adopts the popular trend of connected taillights, as its slim LED taillight clusters are linked by a trim piece on the tailgate that bears the Suzuki logo. Further downwards, you’ll find a plastic skid plate to mimic the one at the front for even more ruggedness.

While the design is certainly fresh and a lot more modern than before, the S-Cross’ dimensions remain unchanged. According to Suzuki, the SUV measures 4,300 mm long, 1,785 mm wide, 1,585 mm tall and the wheelbase spans 2,600 mm. As such, one might think that this is more of a heavy facelift, despite Suzuki using terms like “all-new” and “complete changeover.”

It’s much the same story on the inside, as you’ll be able to spot some similarities to the older model like the design of the steering wheel, centre stack, centre console and corner air vents. The dashboard is new though, and it houses a seven- or nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system placed above a pair of slim air vents – the dual-layer instrument binnacle is still here.

Available equipment includes a 4.2-inch multi-info instrument cluster display, keyless entry and start, dual-zone climate control, manually-operated and heated seats, fabric or leather upholstery, a traditional handbrake, a sliding panoramic sunroof, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, and two-position reclining rear seats.

More significant additions include a 360-degree camera as well as a suite of advanced driver assistance systems for the first time. The latter consists of adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking (Dual Sensor Brake Support), lane departure warning and prevention, rear cross-traffic alert and traffic sign recognition.

These are standard on both the Motion and Ultra trim levels, along with standard items like ESP, ABS, EBD, brake assist, seven airbags (including driver’s knee), a tyre pressure monitoring system, hill hold control and Isofix child seat anchors for the second row.

Under the bonnet, the S-Cross will come with Suzuki’s K14D Boosterjet engine, which is a 1.4 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol unit that makes 129 PS (127 hp) at 5,500 rpm and 235 Nm of torque from 2,000-3,000 rpm.

This is augmented by the SHVS (Smart Hybrid Vehicle by Suzuki) 48-volt mild hybrid system that consists of a lithium-ion battery, a 48-volt to 12-volt (DC/DC) converter and an electric motor that acts as an integrated starter generator. The e-motor helps to minimise fuel consumption and also assists in acceleration by providing a boost of 14 PS (13 hp or 10 kW) and 53 Nm when needed.

Transmission options include a manual and automatic – both with six speeds – that drive the front wheels. The Ultra gets Suzuki’s Allgrip all-wheel drive system with selectable drive modes. In the future, the carmaker will offer a “strong hybrid” version of the S-Cross that combines an internal combustion engine with a Motor Generator Unit (MGU) and Auto Gear Shift (AGS), enabling hybrid and EV driving. This comes next year in Europe, first in the Vitara before the S-Cross gets it later on.