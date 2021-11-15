In Cars, International News, Suzuki / By Gerard Lye / 15 November 2021 10:30 am / 1 comment

The next-generation Suzuki S-Cross has been leaked ahead of an official debut slated for November 25, with Suzuki Garage posting multiple images of the revamped crossover on its Instagram page.

For a little backstory, the previous, second-generation S-Cross was first revealed in 2013 and received a facelift later on in 2016. We got the pre-facelift version in 2014, but the model was pulled from our market not too long after in 2016 following Proton’s (then) partnership with the Japanese brand. Today, the current S-Cross is on sale in overseas markets like the United Kingdom, India (through Maruti Suzuki’s Nexa retailer), Australia and Indonesia, just to name a few.

The design of the all-new S-Cross is noticeably different from the outgoing model, with the sighted vehicles appearing larger, taller and with a boxier shape than before. At the front, there’s a hexagonal-shaped grille with a chrome bar linking the horizontal LED headlamps, while the lower apron sports a downturned intake flanked by fog lamps and LED positioning lamps.

Moving to the sides, we find black body cladding and a rising window line, both of which are cues seen on the current car. As for the rear, the S-Cross gets wraparound taillights that are connected by a black bar on the tailgate, a more upright rear windscreen and a prominent skid plate to match the one at the front. There are no interior shots for now, but expect a major improvement from the current model.

Technical details are not known yet, but reports suggest the upcoming S-Cross will ride on an updated version of the Global C platform that underpins the current model. As for engines, one of the vehicles spotted is wearing what looks like a “Hybrid” badge, which indicates there will be a 48-volt mild hybrid powertrain available.

In the UK, the current S-Cross is offered with a K14D 1.4 litre turbocharged four-cylinder Boosterjet petrol engine that makes 129 PS and 235 Nm of torque, with the mild hybrid system’s electric motor providing 14 PS (10 kW) and 53 Nm. This setup can be paired with a six-speed manual or automatic, along with optional all-wheel drive instead of the standard front-wheel drive.

A mild hybrid powertrain is also offered in India, packaged with a larger K15B 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder (105 PS and 138 Nm), while in Indonesia, it’s a non-hybrid M15A 1.5 litre NA with 109 PS and 138 Nm. Now that Suzuki is back in Malaysia under Naza Eastern Motors, would you want the company to bring in the new S-Cross to join the Swift Sport and Jimny?