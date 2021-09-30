In Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News, Suzuki / By Jonathan Lee / 30 September 2021 11:55 am / 0 comments

Having been teased for a couple of weeks now, the new fourth-generation Suzuki Jimny is now in Malaysia, with pricing having been revealed on social media. The tiny 4×4 arrives here with a big price – RM168,900 on-the-road without insurance, inclusive of a 50% sales and service tax (SST) rebate.

Power comes from a 1.5 litre VVT four-cylinder petrol engine, producing 100 hp at 6,000 rpm and 130 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm. It is mated exclusively to a four-speed automatic gearbox and a part-time four-wheel-drive system with viscous coupling and a low-range transfer box.

Standard kit includes automatic LED projector headlights, fog lights, 15-inch grey alloy wheels, manual fabric seats, single-zone automatic climate control, cruise control, a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay connectivity and two speakers. Safety-wise you get just two airbags to go with your ABS, brake assist, stability control and rear ISOFIX child seat anchors.