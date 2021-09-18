In Cars, Local News, Suzuki / By Gerard Lye / 18 September 2021 11:21 pm / 0 comments

Suzuki’s return to Malaysia through Naza Eastern Motors was led by the launch of the Swift Sport in April this year. At the time, the subsidiary of Naza Group said that it would introduce another Suzuki “icon” during the second half of this year, which we strongly believed to be the Jimny.

This has now been confirmed in a post on Suzuki Cars Malaysia’s official Facebook page, which clearly shows an illustration of the off-road SUV along with the caption “the one and only…returns.” We don’t get a launch date or further information for now, but it shouldn’t be too long before we get more details.

As with the Swift Sport, expect the Jimny to arrive as a fully-imported (CBU) model, seeing how the Naza Group said previously that it will focus on a CBU-only business for now. In terms of specifications, the Jimny should get a K15B 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder engine that provides 102 PS (100 hp) and 130 Nm of torque, as is the case in Indonesia, Singapore and Thailand.

The mill can be paired with a five-speed manual or four-speed automatic – we expect the latter – plus a part-time four-wheel drive system (dubbed AllGrip Pro). In Japan, the main seller is the kei car version with a slightly smaller footprint and 660 cc turbocharged three-cylinder engine.

Are you looking forward to the arrival of the Jimny? How much do you think it will cost? As a point of reference, the top-spec XG with the 4AT in Japan goes for 1,611,500 yen (RM61,116). Closer to Malaysia, the Jimny starts at 395.5 rupiah (RM115,669) in Indonesia.

