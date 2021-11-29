In Cars, International News, Mitsubishi / By Matthew H Tong / 29 November 2021 11:18 am / 0 comments

Mitsubishi has officially launched the Pajero Sport and Triton Ralliart editions in Thailand, nearly seven months after announcing the return of its famous in-house motorsport and tuning division. There hasn’t been a Ralliart product since March 2010, and the trio here won’t be the last.

Let’s start with the Pajero Sport. It’s based on the more affordable 2.4 GT Plus model (priced at 1,299,000 baht or RM163k). It gets a gloss black Dynamic Shield radiator grille, darkened bi-LED projector headlights, black tailgate spoiler, black roof (for White Diamond paint) and black shark fin antenna.

There’s also red Ralliart-branded mud flaps, Ralliart floor mats, gloss black fender arch moulding, special decals, and blackened 18-inch wheels. The Ralliart Edition is available in two exterior colours – White Diamond and Jet Black Mica.

Moving on to the Triton. The Ralliart pick-up is available in both the single and double-cab body styles, and the two share the same 2.5 litre turbodiesel with a five-speed manual.

In terms of Ralliart accessories, they get the same treatment as the Pajero Sport, but adds on gloss black side mirror caps and door handles, as well as an exclusive Ralliart bed liner. The single cab now gains a new seven-inch display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, though interestingly, the double cab continues to be offered with a double-DIN head unit.

Official prices for the trio will be announced when they make their debut at the upcoming Thailand International Motor Expo. While these Ralliart editions comprise mostly of decals and accessories, Mitsubishi did say it wants to bring back the “Mitsubishi-ness driving.” Expect more custom-made accessories to be rolled out in the future, as well as Mitsubishi’s reentry into the world of motorsports.