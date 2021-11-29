In Bikes, International Bike News, Kawasaki / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 29 November 2021 5:39 pm / 0 comments

For the 2022 model year, the Kawasaki H2SX hyper sports-tourer gets a slew of upgrades, notably in the electronics and riding aids department. This serves to make the H2SX what Kawasaki claims to be the most advanced motorcycle in the current market.

Upgrades to the H2SX’s electronics suite include the Advanced Rider Assist System (ARAS) from Bosch, which comprises of adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning and blind spot detection. If all these sound familiar, we previewed the Bosch motorcycle radar system on the Ducati Multistrada V4, which you can read about here.

For the adaptive cruise control, when speed has been set by the rider, ARAS maintains the speed of the H2SX to a predetermined distance to the vehicle in front, if any. Meanwhile, blind spot detection flashes a warning signal in the rear view mirrors should there be a vehicle in the rider’s blind spot, utilising inputs from radar sensors located at the front and rear of the H2SX.

Aside from that, the H2SX is also equipped with a tyre pressure monitoring system, vehicle hold assist, proximity start as well as a new IMU ABS 10.3ME from Bosch. Operation and functions of the new electronics suite is displayed on a 6.5-inch TFT-LCD screen inside the cockpit.

There is also connectivity using Kawasaki’s Smartphone-based Infotainment (SPIN) system, displaying travel logs and motorcycle information on the rider’s smartphone. This provides call and message notification on screen and includes mirroring for specific apps.

The engine stays the same for the H2SX in 2022, with a 998 cc, supercharged inline-four producing 200 PS at 11,000 rpm and 137.3 Nm of torque although cam timing has been revised to provide more power in the low end and mid-range. Revisions have also been made to the exhaust system and second gear in the six-speed gearbox.

Meanwhile, the clutch housing has been redesigned for strength while reducing engine noise and the clutch hydraulic fluid volume has been changed to provide smoother clutch operation. In the suspension system, the H2SX gets Kawasaki Electronic Control Suspension (KECS), developed using Showa Skyhook EERA using a 43 mm Showa fork in front and Showa Balance Free Rear Cushion (BFRC) monoshock in the rear.

This gives the H2SX rider a choice between four modes – Sport, Road, Rain and Manual – while for the rear end, there are three suspension mode settings. Once the suspension selection has been made, KECS sets the ideal suspension response based on road speed and suspension movement according to mode parameters.

Braking sees an upgrade with 320 mm twin discs clamped by Brembo Stylema four-piston callipers on the front wheel and a two-piston calliper at the back, with the H2SX rolling on Bridgestone Battlax Hypersport S22 rubber. Changes have also been made to the body, notably in the front cowl, to accommodate the radar system while the rear view mirrors and Led lights on the H2Sx are also new.