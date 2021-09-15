In Bikes, Ducati, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 15 September 2021 4:26 pm / 1 comment

2021 Ducati Multistrada V4

Taking place at the Ducati Malaysia PJ showroom, the 2021 Ducati Multistrada V4 and Multistrada V4S were officially launched, priced at RM135,900 and RM146,900, respectively. As Ducati’s first ever pair of V-four adventure-touring rigs, the Multistradas in base and ‘S’ form come loaded with technology designed to make riding easier, safer and more intuitive.

For the Multistrada V4S, Ducati introduces onboard Radar, combined with adaptive cruise control and blind spot detection, developed in conjunction with automotive electronics specialists Bosch. The radar system on the Multistrada V4S, which requires Malaysian Ducati dealers to invest in a radar calibration rig and having trained personnel, allows distance keeping while riding on cruise control, plus blind spot warning using the rear radar.

2021 Ducati Multistrada V4S with optional accessories

Ducati Skyhook Suspension is also installed on the Multistrada V4S, which, apart from the semi-active suspension adjustment also includes self-levelling, adjusting automatically to suit load. A full suite of riding aids comes standard, including cornering ABS, wheelie control, traction control, cornering lights and four riding modes – Sport, Touring, Urban (power reduced to 115 hp) and Enduro.

Inside the Multistrada V4S cockpit is a 6.5-inch TFT-LCD display, while the base model Multistrada makes do with a 5-inch TFT-LCD. Other differences between the the two variants of the Multistrada V4 available in Malaysia is the inclusion of a quickshifter for the Multistrada V4S.

Power comes from the Ducati V4 Granturismo mill, putting out 170 hp at 10,500 rpm and 125 Nm of torque at 8,750 rpm. Fuel for the Multistrada V4 is carried in a 22-litre tank while seat height is adjustable between 840 to 860mm and kerb weight is claimed to be 240 kg.

For Malaysia, the 2021 Ducati Multistrada V4S comes in a choice of Ducati Red or Aviator Grey, while the Multistrada V4 is only available in Ducati Red. Viewing of the Multistrada V4 can be done at the Ducati Malaysia Petaling Jaya showroom in compliance with Covid-19 standard operating procedures.

GALLERY: 2021 Ducati Multistrada V4