In Cars, International News, Lotus / By Matthew H Tong / 30 November 2021 10:27 am / 0 comments

Lotus Cars has uploaded a series of artistic videos on its YouTube channel to tease its new SUV. Codenamed Type 132 (or Lambda, as it was previously known), the new SUV will be a fully electric one, and it’s set to make a world debut in the spring (around March) of 2022.

Details are of course kept under wraps, but it’s rumoured to sit on the automaker’s new Evolution architecture that’s designed for premium vehicles. Lotus isn’t known for making premium cars, so word is it will tap into Geely’s teams in China, Sweden and Germany to bring new premium models to market.

The teaser only revealed a few aspects of the SUV, such as a roof-mounted LIDAR sensor, an active grille shutter, digital side mirrors, slim LED headlights, as well as a thin, floating infotainment display. We also get a glimpse of its fancy start-up sequence with multiple displays, sounds and lights.

For the powertrain, the Type 132 is rumoured to get a dual-motor setup as standard, providing between 600 to 750 horsepower, depending on the variant. It will employ an 800-volt electrical architecture, while battery sizes ranging from 92 kwh to 120 kwh have been mooted. This should give the SUV a range of close to 600 km on a full charge, all while maintaining its ability to do the century sprint in under three seconds.

It’s expected to go on sale in 2023, and it’s said to be competitively priced. Production could take place at Geely’s new plant in Wuhan, China, though it could also be produced in one of Lotus’ assembly plants in the UK. Not too long, now.