A Lotus SUV is a big deal for the Hethel-based company, and after preliminary details were revealed last month, Autocar UK now has more information about the model, codenamed Lambda.

While it was previously reported that the Lambda will feature a high-performance plug-in hybrid powertrain, the new report says the SUV will have an all-electric drive system instead. This will leverage on Geely’s Sustainable Experience Architecture, which was previewed by the Lynk & Co Zero Concept last month.

The SUV is said to get a dual-motor setup that provides up to 750 hp on a flagship variant, while a lesser option dials thing back to just 600 hp – expect big torque outputs as well. Given these figures, the Lambda should have plenty of performance to take on the likes of the Tesla Model X and other rival EV SUVs planned. The company is also aiming for an all-electric range of around 579 km, although going beyond that is also within reach.

Following Lotus’ philosophy of “simplify, then add lightness,” the brand’s upcoming SUV should employ special materials to keep the weight down. Development work, particularly with regards to the chassis and powertrain, will be handled by engineers at Hethel, with knowledge gained from the Evija electric hypercar.

The Lambda in production form will reportedly be unveiled in 2022 before going on sale in 2023, and is expected to be priced competitively against volume-priced competitors. The goal here is to generate sales volume, which could see production of the SUV take place in China, where demand for premium EVs remains strong.

The company could take advantage of greater economies of scale and lower costs by building its SUV at Geely’s new facility that is currently being built in Wuhan. An alternate assembly site could be in Norfolk, where a new plant is being prepared, although this is said to be reserved for the brand’s sports cars, including a fabled “new Esprit.”