1 December 2021

KTM has updated its 1290 Super Duke-based sport tourer, the 1290 Super Duke GT with new electronic equipment, whilst carrying over most of the outgoing model’s main specification on its chrome-moly tubular frame.

The heart of the “Beast”, as the Super Duke GT’s naked-style stablemate is known, continues to be a 1,301 cc 75-degree LC8 V-twin engine rated for 175 hp and 141 Nm of torque, and has been revised to comply with Euro 5 emissions regulations. Components for this engine include titanium intake valves, forged pistons and twin spark plugs for each cylinder.

The main updates are comprised of a new seven-inch TFT display that is lifted from the latest 1290 Super Adventure S adventure model, which now brings turn-by-turn navigation functionality once it is connected to the user’s smartphone via the KTM Connect mobile app.

On the handlebar, the updated control pods are like those found on the 2021 Super Adventure S and the 2020 Super Duke R. Joining the Super Duke GT’s equipment list are WP electronically controlled semi-active suspension for the 48 mm upside-down front fork and rear shock. The handlebar itself is adjustable through four positions and 22 mm, and comes standard with heated grips, adjustable windscreen and cornering LEDs.

Braking is by Brembo with four-piston monobloc calipers on 320 mm discs in front, while a single 240 mm rear disc gets a two-piston caliper. Braking electronics include cornering ABS, which can be switched into supermoto mode or fully disengaged. Further rider aids include Motor Slip Regulation (MSR), up-and-down quickshifter, hill hold control, a tyre pressure monitoring system and cruise control.

Rolling stock on the Super Duke GT is a set of alloy wheels from the Super Duke R which save 1 kg of unsprung weight, and is fitted with Continental ContiRoadAttack 4 tyres as standard. As before, the updated Super Duke GT gets a 23-litre fuel tank, and seat height is 835 mm.