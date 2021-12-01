In Bikes, International Bike News, Yamaha / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 1 December 2021 3:31 pm / 0 comments

After its debut in the India market, Malaysia’s ASEAN neighbour Indonesia now gets the fourth generation (or V4 as commonly referred to) 2022 Yamaha R15. Known in the Indonesia market as the R15 Connected with the provision of Yamaha’s Y-Connect module, pricing ranges from the base model at 38.9 million rupiah (RM11,400) to the R15M at 14.1 million rupiah (RM12,900) which compares to the Yamaha R15‘s Malaysian price of RM11,988.

For this next generation of the R15 V4, the engine stays the same, a single-cylinder, SOHC mill displacing 155 cc with variable valve actuation (VVA). Mated to a six-speed gearbox with slip and assist clutch, the R15 gets 19 hp at 10,000 rpm and 14.7 Nm of torque at 8,500 rpm.

Big changes are seen in the bodywork, which is all new, and the new LED headlights are more compact with LED DRLs at the side. The fuel tank, containing 11-litres, side panels and mudguard are also new.

The most important change in the fourth generation R15 is in the electronics suite, the R15M now coming with switchable traction control, two ride modes, a quickshifter and two-channel ABS. For the Indonesia market model, these features are available in the R15M V4 and are omitted in the base model.

Aside from sporty graphics, the R15M also gets a carbon pattern seat cover, Bybre brake callipers in gold and an upper triple clamp similar to the unit found on the R1M superbike. The R15M also comes in two colour choices, Icon Performance silver or Yamaha WGP 60th Anniversary, which comes with wheels painted gold, while the base model R15 V4 can be purchased in Icon Blue or Tech Black.

Other equipment specifications remains the same with non-adjustable upside-down forks in front and preload-adjustable mono shock. Braking is done with a single 282 mm diameter disc on the front wheel and a 220 mm disc at the rear, while weight for the R15 is 137 kg, the R15M V4 coming in 3 kg heavier.