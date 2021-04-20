In Bikes, Local Bike News, Yamaha / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 20 April 2021 4:12 pm / 0 comments

Updated for this year is the 2021 Yamaha YZF-R15 which comes in new colour schemes and priced at RM11,988. Pricing is unchanged from previous the recommend retail tag and does not include road tax, insurance and registration along with a two-year or 20,000 km warranty against manufacturing defects.

The new colour option are is Silver, which joins the current Yamaha Racing Blu and Black versions of the R15. In the engine room, mechanicals stay the same, with a 155 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine with variable valve actuation (VVA).

Power output is claimed to be 19.3 hp and with 15 Nm of torque and power gets to the ground via a six-speed gearbox with assist and slipper clutch with chain final drive. Lending a sporty touch to the R15 is upside-down fork legs, non-adjustable with gold anodised fork legs.

At the back, the rear end is held up by a preload-adjustable monoshock. Braking is done with a 282 mm diameter front hydraulic brake disc and 220 mm disc at the rear.

Fuel is carried in an 11-litre tank while the R15 weighs 137 kg all-up. Inside the cockpit, the digital instrument panel displays the usual rpm, speed, odometer, fuel consumption, gear position indicator, fuel capacity and warning lights.

Additionally, a gear shift warning light is included and LED lighting is used all round. Tyre sizing for the Yamaha YZF-R15 is slightly larger than is normal for this market, shod with 100/80-17 rubber in front and 140/70-17 tyre in the rear.