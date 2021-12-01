In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Anthony Lim / 1 December 2021 5:13 pm / 2 comments

The ministry of finance has announced the retail prices of petrol and diesel for the coming week of December 2 to 8, and there’s more good news in store for RON 97 petrol users.

For the second week running, the price of the fuel has gone down, with another three sen reduction bringing it to RM3.02 per litre (RM3.05 last week). No change to that of RON 95 petrol, which remains at its ceiling price of RM2.05 per litre, as set by the Malaysian government in February this year.

Likewise, diesel prices are also unchanged, with that for Euro 5 B10 and B20 blends being maintained at RM2.15 per litre, while the Euro 5 B7 grade – which is 10 sen more per litre – remains priced at RM2.25 per litre.

These latest prices take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, December 8, when the next set of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the 48th edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for this year, and the 151st in total since it was introduced in 2019.