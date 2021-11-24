In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Anthony Lim / 24 November 2021 5:16 pm / 0 comments

The ministry of finance has announced the retail prices of petrol and diesel for the coming week of November 25 to December 1, and there’s some cheer this week for RON 97 petrol users.

That’s because the price of the fuel has dropped by three sen from last week, reducing it to RM3.05 per litre. No change to the price of RON 95 petrol, which remains at its ceiling of RM2.05 per litre, as set by the Malaysian government in February this year.

Similarly, diesel prices are unchanged, with Euro 5 B10 and B20 blends continuing at RM2.15 per litre, while the Euro 5 B7 grade – which is 10 sen more per litre – remains priced at RM2.25 per litre.

These latest prices take effect from midnight tonight, until Wednesday, December 1, when the next set of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the 47th edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for this year, and the 150th in total since it was introduced in 2019.