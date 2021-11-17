In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Mick Chan / 17 November 2021 5:06 pm / 0 comments

Here’s the latest update for fuel prices in the country, with the ministry of finance having announced the retail prices of petrol and diesel for the coming week of November 18 to 24, 2021.

Users of RON 97 petrol will get some respite, at least from price hikes if not the price itself, for the premium grade of petrol this week as RON 97 remains at RM3.08 per litre, which is unchanged from last week’s price. The price of RON 95 petrol remains at its ceiling of RM2.05 per litre, as set by the Malaysian government in February this year.

As such, the prices of diesel follow suit, holding position at RM2.15 per litre for the Euro 5 B10 and B20 blends, while the Euro 5 B7 grade also holds at its 10 sen margin to remain at RM2.25 per litre.

These latest prices take effect from midnight tonight, until Wednesday, November 24, 2021, when the next set of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the 46th edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for this year, and the 149th in total since it was introduced in 2019.