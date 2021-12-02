In Bikes, International Bike News, SYM / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 2 December 2021 12:42 pm / 0 comments

Entering the quarter-litre scooter class is the 2022 SYM Joyride 300, intended for the urban cruiser scooter market. The Joyride 300, which rolls on a 15-inch front wheel, is joined by the Joyride 300 16, fitted with a 16-inch front wheel and giving it a taller stance.

Featuring a step-through seating position, the Joyride 300 goes up against market rival Yamaha’s XMax 250 (RM21,500), which comes with similar specifications. In the engine room, the Joyride 300 carries a 278.3 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, four-valve, OHC mill, producing 25.4 hp at 8,000 rpm and 26 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm.

Under the seat, the Joyride 300 offers space to hold two helmets, matching the capability of the Yamaha XMax, along with a two-position manually adjustable windshield. Additionally, the front cowl holds a small storage compartment for the rider’s electronics and miscellaneous items, equipped with a Quick Charge 2.0 USB charging port.

Suspension is done with a conventional telescopic fork in front and twin shock absorbers at the back, adjustable for preload. Single hydraulic discs, 260 mm diameter front and 240 mm rear, perform stopping duties and two-channel ABS is standard, as is keyless start.

Seat height for the Joyride 300 is 770 mm while the Joyride 300 16 places the rider 778 mm off the ground. Measuring 1,500 mm in wheelbase, the Joyride 300 carries 11.5-liters of fuel in the tank.