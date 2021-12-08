In Cars, Ford, Local News / By Mick Chan / 8 December 2021 5:28 pm / 0 comments

Ford has unveiled the Ranger Wildtrak Sport Special Edition in Petaling Jaya today, with prices starting from RM158,388 on-the-road without insurance in Peninsular Malaysia.

This takes the Wildtrak trim level as a starting point, which means a dual-cab pick-up body equipped with the 213 PS/500 Nm 2.0 litre biturbo diesel powertrain and 10-speed automatic transmission.

Here, the Wildtrak Sport Special Edition brings a front grille of a new design, wing mirrors in Ebony Black, black lift handle and door handles, and 18-inch alloy wheels finished in black (tyres measure 265/60R18). Meanwhile on the inside, the scuff plates along the front sills each get a backlit ‘Ranger’ logo, leather embossed seats, as well as a contrast-stitched steering wheel.

The Wildtrak specification of this special edition variant also means that this dual-cab pick-up truck gets driver assistance systems such as autonomous emergency braking (AEB) with vehicle and pedestrian protection, forward collision warning and lane departure warning and assist.

As on the ‘regular’ Wildtrak, the Wildtrak Sport Special Edition gets six airbags, driver and front passenger seat belt reminders, traction and stability control, trailer sway control, hill descent control, hill start control, front and rear parking sensors, ISOFIX child seat anchors and MyKey.

Further conveniences include adaptive cruise control with adjustable speed limiter, dual-four-inch TFT instrumentation, Sync 3 infotainment through an eight-inch touchscreen unit with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth, voice recognition, navigation, three USB ports and a six-speaker sound system.

For electricity supply, there is a 12-volt socket for the front occupants, while there is also a 230-volt AC outlet at 150 watts included. In Malaysia, the Ford Ranger Wildtrak Sport Special Edition can be optioned with a tinting package priced at RM2,700, and a high-definition digital video recorder priced at RM1,199. Available exterior colours for the Ranger Wildtrak Sport Special Edition are Saber (pictured) and Absolute Black.