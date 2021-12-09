In BMW, Cars, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 9 December 2021 6:10 pm / 0 comments

Planning on buying the BMW iX as your first fully electric car? Well, good news, because it has just scored full marks in the latest European New Car Assessment Programme (Euro NCAP) vehicle crash safety test.

In fact, it scored the full five stars across all test categories – the adult occupant protection test highlighted the effectiveness of the iX’s new interactive airbag between the driver and front passenger seats, which provides additional protection against injury in the event of a side collision.

Child safety in the rear of the BMW iX was also given the highest possible score for both frontal and side collision, though some points were subtracted for the lack of integrated child restraint system. But structurally speaking, the SUV’s aluminium spaceframe with carbon cage provided excellent protection for adult and child occupants.

As for the Vulnerable Road Users test, it just managed to scrape by. It features an active bonnet that cushions pedestrian impact should a collision occur, reducing the severity of the injuries. However, it performed dismally for pelvis impact, owing to the iX’s tall bonnet line. It did score very well for head and leg impact, though.

In terms of driving aids, the iX gets equipped with attention assistant, lane departure warning and speed limit recognition as standard. The optional Driving Assistant Professional package tacks on steering and lane guidance assistance, adaptive cruise control with stop and go function, automatic speed limit assist and evasion assistant.

