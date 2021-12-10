In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, Hyundai, International News / By Gerard Lye / 10 December 2021 10:16 am / 0 comments

Hyundai has announced it will expand its line-up of battery electric vehicles in India to six models by 2028, as part of plans to drive the electric mobility revolution in one of the world’s largest automotive markets. This will involve an investment of 40 billion rupees (around RM2.2 billion), Reuters reports.

Currently, the only Hyundai EV on sale in India is the Kona Electric introduced in 2019, but in the coming years, the Korean carmaker will introduce new EVs catering to multiple segments, including the mass market and mass premium segments.

Hyundai Motor India (HMI) adds that the upcoming EVs will come in different body styles so customers will have a wide range of options to choose from – an SUV was mentioned. No model names were provided, but we’re told the new EVs will be built on the Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) as well as modified ICE platforms tailored to the Indian market.

Hyundai Motor Group revealed the E-GMP last December and the dedicated EV architecture has since been used by cars like the Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6. The platform is modular by design to facilitate many body types and can be fitted with two- or all-wheel drive electric powertrains, as well as batteries with an energy capacity of up 77.4 kWh.

“Hyundai has been at the forefront of the electric mobility revolution in India, with the introduction of India’s first electric SUV, the Kona Electric in 2019. Hyundai Motor India has been delighting customers with the most innovative and technologically advanced mobility solutions over the last two and a half decades,” said S S Kim, managing director and CEO of HMI.

“As we continue to redefine the mobility space, today we are yet again showcasing our commitment towards Indian customers with the announcement of expanding our BEV line-up to six vehicles for the Indian market by 2028,” he added.

Besides introducing new EVs, HMI will also work on developing charging infrastructure to promote the adoption of EVs in the country. This will see the development of customer-centric charging solutions with a focus on home charging and public charging (including at dealerships). With India aiming to have 30% of its new car sales be electric models by 2030, Hyundai joins Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki and Mahindra & Mahindra in making the push for EVs.