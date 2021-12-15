In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Mick Chan / 15 December 2021 5:11 pm / 0 comments

It’s once again Wednesday, the day of fuel pricing announcement for Malaysia, and the ministry of finance has announced the retail prices for fuels for the coming week of December 16 to 22, 2021.

What goes down, comes back up, so it proves with RON 97 pricing, which gains one sen from last week’s pricing of RM2.99 per litre to exactly RM3.00 per litre, following three consecutive weeks of price drops for the premium grade of petrol.

No change to the RON 95 grade of petrol, which remains at ceiling price of RM2.05 per litre, as set by the Malaysian government in February this year. The same applies to diesel, which continues to peg Euro 5 B10 and B20 blends to RM2.15 per litre, while the Euro 5 B7 holds its 10 sen margin at RM2.25 per litre.

These prices will take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, December 22, 2021, when the next set of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the 50th edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for this year, and the 153rd in total since its introduction in 2019.