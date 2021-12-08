In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Anthony Lim / 8 December 2021 5:15 pm / 0 comments

The ministry of finance has announced the retail prices of petrol and diesel for the coming week of December 9 to 15, and there’s positive news yet again for RON 97 petrol users.

That’s because the price of the fuel has been reduced, finally dipping back under the RM3 per litre mark – a three sen reduction brings it down to RM2.99 per litre (RM3.02 last week). No change of course to that for RON 95 petrol, with the fuel being maintained at its ceiling price of RM2.05 per litre, as capped by the government back in February.

Similarly, diesel prices are also unchanged – Euro 5 B10 and B20 blends continue to be sold at RM2.15 per litre, while the Euro 5 B7 grade – which costs 10 sen more per litre – remains at RM2.25 per litre.

These latest prices take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, December 15, when the next set of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the 49th edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for this year, and the 152nd in total since it was introduced in 2019.