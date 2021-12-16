In Benelli, Bikes, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 16 December 2021 4:53 pm / 0 comments

Joining Benelli’s adventure-touring motorcycle lineup is the 2022 Benelli TRK 800. As per the Benelli TRK 502 (RM30,621 in Malaysia) and TRK 251 (RM13,888 in Malaysia), the TRK 800 shares the same adventure-tourer styling popular amongst Malaysian riders with obligatory spoked wheels and beaked nose.

Power for the TRK 800 comes from a parallel-twin mill displacing 754 cc with liquid-cooling and dual overhead cams with six-speed gearbox, assist and slipper clutch and chain final drive. With a claimed power figure of 76.2 hp at 8,500 rpm and 67 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm, this engine is also used in the Leoncino 800 and Leoncino Trail 800.

As suits the nature of the TRK 800, it comes equipped with long travel suspension, 170 mm in front with a 50 mm diameter Marzocchi fork, fully-adjustable for preload, compression and rebound. Meanwhile the fully-adjustable monoshock at the back gives 171 mm of travel.

Rounding the list of equipment for the TRK 800 are hand deflectors, engine sump guard as well as manual adjustable windshield. The TRK 800 rolls on a 19-inch alloy spoked wheel in front and a 17-inch hoop in the rear, shod in 110/80 and 150/70 tyres.

Braking is done with Brembo, using twin 320 mm discs on the front wheel with four-piston callipers and a single 260 mm disc at the back with single-piston calliper. Necessary information is displayed on a 7-inch TFT-lCD screen with 21-liters of fuel carried in the tank while the overall weight of the TRK 800 without accessories is 214 kg.