16 December 2021 10:22 am

Renowned internet drifting sensation Ken Block has a new ride for his upcoming Electrikhana video – the Audi S1 e-tron quattro Hoonitron. It’s a fully electric one-off that has roots that go back to Block’s all-time favourite race cars, the Group B Audi Sport Quattro S1 E2.

What’s impressive is the fact that Audi developed the Hoonitron in just four weeks. Marc Lichte – Audi’s chief designer – and his team were thrilled when they first heard about the project, because they could finally develop a car that combines an icon of the Audi brand with the future.

The challenges were tremendous: “It was about creating a modern, all-electric interpretation of the S1 Pikes Peak. The timeline was extremely tight: while our design process normally takes one to one-and-a-half years, we only had four weeks from the first drawing to the final design. We were constantly in touch with Ken Block and his team and engaged in intensive exchanges,” Lichte explained.

The Hoonitron features two electric motors for an all-wheel drive setup, a carbon-fibre chassis, and meets the full FIA safety standards. No additional technical details were revealed, but Block did say “spinning into a donut at 150 km/h directly from standstill – just using my right foot – is an all-new experience for me.”

“The collaboration with Audi is a very special partnership for me. The brand and its passion for motorsport motivated me to get into rallying. That Audi has now developed this car for me and my team, and has joined us in our next project, has made a dream come true for me. The Hoonitron is writing the next chapter in our history and taking our Gymkhana story into the future,” Block said.



