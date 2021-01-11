In Cars, Ford, International News / By Gerard Lye / 11 January 2021 3:22 pm / 4 comments

Ken Block, otherwise known as the head Hoonigan in charge, has announced that he is officially a free agent after parting ways with Ford. The 53-year-old star of the Gymkhana video series has been associated with the Blue Oval over a decade ago, and had plenty to say about the partnership.

“Working with Ford over the past decade has been awesome,” said Block. “From racing all over the world, to accumulating a half billion views from Gymkhana 3 to Gymkhana 10, to creating the Emmy nominated series The Gymkhana Files for Amazon Prime – along with building a fleet of Fords including the iconic AWD Mustang Hoonicorn and F-150 Hoonitruck – it’s been a great partnership,” he added.

“It’s simply been a dream come true to work with the company that built the truck that my dad drove when I was a teenager. I’m super appreciative to Ford for the support over the years, but I am also looking forward to what an unrestricted 2021 holds, and the ability to spread my wings a bit and play with a lot of other toys.”

When he wasn’t honing around in his drift-specific stunt cars, Block competed in the rally and rallycross, securing 19 race wins and 17 other podium finishes. Other achievements include two X Games medals and the first-ever World Rally Championship points scored for the brand by an American driver.

Prior to his partnership with Ford, Block spent five years with Subaru at the start of his professional rally career in 2005. He piloted WRX STIs prepared by Vermont SportsCar, the same company responsible for Subaru’s official factory stage rally cars and Travis Pastrana’s ride for Gymkhana 2020.

As a final goodbye, Block filmed one last ride in his 1965 Ford Mustang Hoonicorn RTR, while Ford also saw fit to thank their brand ambassador with a message from Ford CEO Jim Farley. So, what’s in store for the chief Hoonigan? According to an official release, “Ken Block and Hoonigan Racing Division will be announcing new partnerships very soon.”