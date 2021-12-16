In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, Skoda / By Mick Chan / 16 December 2021 4:16 pm / 0 comments

The Skoda Enyaq iV that was launched in September of last year was reported to gain a few fully electric rangemates, and now here’s one of them – the brand has released a teaser for the upcoming Enyaq Coupé iV, which is slated for a public debut on January 31 next year.

Here, Skoda claims a best-in-class drag coefficient of 0.234 for the Enyaq Coupé iV, which it attributes to its redesigned body. Like the Enyaq iV that premiered last year, this sleeker-roofed model is built upon the Volkswagen Group’s Modular Electrification Toolkit (MEB) architecture that made its debut on the Volkswagen ID.3 hatchback.

The Enyaq Coupé iV has also been teased to show its grille, which mimics that on the Enyaq iV in wearing the Crystal Face item, where the new model features 131 LEDs along its vertical slats.

Powertrain specifications are unconfirmed, though it should mirror that of the Enyaq iV which offers a choice of single-motor rear-wheel-drive or dual-motor all-wheel-drive. In that model, the range starts with a 146 hp/220 Nm base model with a 55 kWh battery for a range of up to 340 km. Stepping up to the 62 kWh battery yields 390 km of range, and a 177 hp/310 Nm motor output.

The top of the single-motor range brings an 82 kWh battery that offers up to 510 km of range between charges, while motor output also gets bumped up to 210 hp. An AWD dual-motor version adds a front motor for 261 hp in total, though range drops to 460 km. Top of the lot is the RS variant with 310 hp, enabling a 0-100 km/h run in 6.2 seconds and a top speed of 180 km/h.

Charging capabilities on the Enyaq Coupé iV will likely also mirror those of the Enyaq iV, which accommodates 7.2 kW of AC charging and 50 kW of DC charging. The mid-range ’60’ variant of the SUV gets uprated to 11 kW for AC charging and 100 kW for DC charging, while top-end ’80’ variants get the full complement of 150 kW DC charging.

