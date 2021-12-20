In Local News / By Jonathan Lee / 20 December 2021 6:21 pm / 1 comment

Puspakom has announced that it has closed certain inspection centres in Selangor and Pahang until further due to the severe floods that have impacted these states over the weekend. The locations involved are Shah Alam, Glenmarie and Padang Jawa in Selangor and Raub and Pekan in Pahang.

The company said that it will automatically refund any payments made for appointments at these centres within 30 days. Customers are advised to ignore the appointment reminders on the MyPuspakom app if they receive them, it added. Alternatively, they will be able to walk into their nearest available Puspakom centre for their appointment – they will need to present their appointment slips from the affected centres to be eligible.

Those who were affected by the floods and are unable to make it to their appointments at other Puspakom centres will also be able to receive refunds. Applications can be sent via email to [email protected].

Puspakom said it will announce the reopening of these centres in due course. Customers can visit the official website and Facebook page for more information.