In Cars, Local News, Volkswagen / By Anthony Lim / 20 December 2021 6:11 pm / 1 comment

Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) has announced a flood relief assistance programme to help owners affected by the recent floods. Until February 28 next year, the company is offering 30% off parts and labour for repair works on flood damaged vehicles, available at all Volkswagen authorised service centres.

Additionally, to further alleviate the financial burden that many may be facing, VPCM is also offering an easy payment plan, where owners have the option to spread out their bill over six or 12 months at 0% interest rate.

“All of us at VPCM are deeply saddened by the flash floods that struck Malaysia over the weekend. Our thoughts are with those who are impacted and are facing loss and damages in the aftermath. We hope that our assistance will help to relieve the burden of our owners during this difficult time,” said VPCM MD Erik Winter.

Owners with Volkswagen vehicles affected by the flood are encouraged to download the new Volkswagen Cares app on Apple App Store or Google Play Store to redeem the flood relief support voucher. Terms and conditions apply, so please contact the nearest authorised service centre for more information.