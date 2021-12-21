In Bikes, International Bike News, Yamaha / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 21 December 2021 4:57 pm / 0 comments

Shown during the recent Thailand Motor Expo, Yamaha Thailand teamed up with Zeus Customs to produce the limited edition XSR155 Cafe Racer. Produced in a limited run of 100 units and sold out within hours of launch, the Zeus Customs kit modifies the looks of the Yamaha XSR155 to a retro cafe racer.

As a builder of custom motorcycles, the XSR155 kit was produced in-house by Zeus Custom. Components include a shorter front fender, headlamp housing, clip-on handlebars, tank decoration cafe racer style seat, bobbed rear fender and retro side panels.

The front brake hose is also shortened to accommodate the lower handlebar height and a numbered series production plate is placed on the upper triple clamp as well as the side panels. The look of the XSR155 Cafe Racer is completed with an overall matte grey paint job and de rigeur brown seat for that hipster credibility.

As the kit purely alters the cosmetics of the XSR 155, the mechanicals and electricals get remain undisturbed. This includes the single-cylinder, SOHC, VVA 155 cc mill that produces 19.3 hp and 15 Nm of torque, mated to a six-speed gearbox and chain final drive.

Suspension uses conventional telescopic forks and rear monoshock while the 17-inch wheels are fitted with single hydraulic discs, front and rear, with 10-liters of fuel carried onboard. The Yamaha Zeus Customs XSR155 Cafe Racer was priced at 91,500 baht (RM12,364) at launch.