In Cars, Honda, Local News / By Matthew H Tong / 23 December 2021 11:44 am / 0 comments

Honda Malaysia has also announced its flood relief programme, offering customers a 25% discount for genuine parts. The programme is effective immediately and stretches until January 31, 2022, and it’s only applicable to cars sold via official channels.

Customers affected by the recent flash floods are urged to visit any authorised Honda dealerships for assessment and inspection. Existing Honda Insurance Plus (HiP) customers can also enjoy free towing and inspection (terms apply), as well as flood allowance of up to RM1,500 (terms apply). The company is also working closely with insurance companies to expedite the claim process.

Honda Malaysia managing director and CEO, Madoka Chujo said: “We are deeply saddened by the floods that have inundated several states in Malaysia, which resulted in the evacuation of many people from their homes and caused significant damage to their properties and motor vehicles.”

“We hope that with the rolling out of this flood relief programme, we can help to relieve the burden of our valued customers. Our thoughts and prayers are with the people who are affected by the floods, and we hope everyone continues to stay safe during these challenging times.”

For more info, you may reach out to Honda Malaysia’s toll-free number, here.