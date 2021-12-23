In Cars, Local News, Nissan / By Matthew H Tong / 23 December 2021 4:58 pm / 0 comments

Edaran Tan Chong Motor (ETCM), together with Tan Chong Ekspres Auto Service (TCEAS), have announced their Nissan Flood Relief Assistance programme for customers who were recently affected by the flash floods.

This programme offers 20% discount on parts and labour charges, as well as a special upholstery restoration package that’s priced at RM1,655 nett for sedans and RM1,988 for MPVs, SUVs, vans and pick-up trucks.

To ease financing costs, Nissan owners can also opt for the Easy Payment Plan of up to 12 months on the total bill. Plus, you can also enjoy six months or 10,000 km warranty for any genuine replacement parts. ETCM is also offering its door-to-door towing service for vehicles that are unable to start.

For more info, you may contact Nissan’s customer care helpline at 1-800-88-3838, or call the nearest TCEAS outlet to make an appointment.