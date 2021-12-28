In Cars, Geely, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 28 December 2021 11:25 am / 4 comments

Say hello to the new 2022 Geely Xingyue L Hi-X. It’s a new hybrid variant of the KX11 SUV, but powered by an all-new hybrid powertrain developed by sister firm Leishen Power. The Xingyue will be the first of many advanced Hi-X hybrid models to come.

Powering this car is the DHE 1.5 three-cylinder engine, said to be the world’s first mass-produced supercharged, direct-injection hybrid powertrain. Geely is claiming a rather high thermal efficiency of 43.32% (some of the newest Japanese engines are around 40%).

It’s electrified, of course, so total system output is 245 PS and 540 Nm of torque. Power is sent to the front wheels, and the SUV will sprint from 0-100 km/h in 7.9 seconds. The average fuel consumption is 4.3 litres per 100 km (NEDC cycle), though details relating to its battery size remain unknown at the moment.

With the new hybrid powertrain, Geely said the Xingyue L Hi-X can cover a distance of up to 1,300 km on a single tank of fuel (NEDC cycle). Recent fuel economy tests have shown that it racked up a total range of 1,426 km, while managing an average of 3.9 litres per 100 km.

Apparently, the DHE 1.5 powertrain can operate in series or parallel mode, depending on driving conditions. In series mode, the engine acts as a generator to provide power to the electric motor, but at higher speeds, the engine supplies mechanical drive to the wheels via a clutch and a reduction gear.

This is managed by Leishen Power’s new DHT Pro (Dedicated Hybrid Transmission) three-stage transmission. It weighs 120 kg and features two integrated electric motors. According to Geely, it’s capable of something called “catapult start sequence,” which improves standing-start acceleration by 50% and 80-120 km/h by 30%.

Other benefits of this Leishen Power unit is the lower NVH levels, up to 20 drive modes, as well as full powertrain firmware-over-the-air (FOTA) update capabilities. Pretty advanced stuff, huh?

Design-wise, it is quite clearly different from the rest of the Xingyue L range. Here, the hybrid wears a more “closed-off” fascia, featuring a brand new grille with illuminated edges and Geely badge. The lower bumper is also closed off, but the smaller lower intake remains identical to the gasoline range. The wheels and underbody are also aero-optimised.

In terms of pricing, the official pre-sale price for the Xingyue L Hi-X is 173,700 yuan (RM114k). That’s slightly more affordable than the range-topping AWD petrol, which is priced at around 185,000 yuan (RM121k). So, what do you think of this high-tech SUV?