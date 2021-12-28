In Cars, International News, VinFast / By Gerard Lye / 28 December 2021 10:20 am / 0 comments

VinFast CEO Michael Lohscheller has confirmed he will leave his role at the end of this month and return to Europe due to personal reasons. The former Opel CEO joined the Vietnamese carmaker back in July this year, so his departure is a surprising one given the company is on the cusp of expanding its EV portfolio at the 2022 Consumer Electronic Show early next year.

“It was an honour to serve VinFast and its people. I want to thank everybody at VinFast for this amazing experience. I learned a lot in my time in Vietnam which I will never forget. VinFast is more than simply a young company, it is a collective of women and men driven by a passion and a strong commitment to serving its customers,” said Lohscheller in a post on his LinkedIn profile.

Le Thi Thu Thuy (centre)

“With the US debut at the Los Angeles Show, VinFast is on its way to become a global electric brand. I am convinced that VinFast will be very successful in North America, Europe and Asia selling smart electric vehicles. I wish VinFast all the best for its future adventures. Thank you VinFast, thank you Vingroup, thank you Vietnam!” he added.

Lohscheller will be replaced by Le Thi Thu Thuy, who will also be retaining her title of Vingroup vice chairwoman. She will be tasked with overseeing VinFast’s business activities in current markets like Vietnam, the United States, Canada, France, Germany and the Netherlands, while also leading market survey activities and expansions into other potential markets globally moving forward.