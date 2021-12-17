In Cars, International News, VinFast / By Gerard Lye / 17 December 2021 3:50 pm / 0 comments

After unveiling the VF e35 and e36 at this year’s Los Angeles Auto Show, Vietnamese carmaker VinFast has now announced that it will debut three unreleased models at the 2022 Consumer Electronic Show scheduled to take place in early January in Las Vegas.

The company says the upcoming models will feature electric powertrains and cater to the A, B and C segments, completing a five-model line-up that includes the SUVs mentioned at the start that cater to the D and E segments.

Specific details will only be provided during the event, although we’re told the new models will have the “elegance of the world-famous Pininfarina and Torino Design crafted” into them, with modern design languages that optimise aerodynamics and create comfortable driving experiences while “upholding aesthetics that reflect each segment’s unique features.”

Additionally, VinFast’s EVs will come equipped with advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), including lane assist, collision warning, driver monitoring, fully automated parking, vehicle summon and more. Connected services are also part of the core features, with features like a voice assistant, virtual assistant and e-commerce services, among others, being touted.

Besides the three new EVs, the carmaker will also showcase other features developed by its engineers as well as announcing strategic partnerships with key companies. Vingroup, which is the parent company of VinFast, will also introduce technologies utilising artificial intelligence (AI), big data and machine learning platforms developed by the group’s member companies such as VinAI, VinBigData, VinBrain and Vantix.

“VinFast will bring high-standard designs, advanced technologies and a wide range of products to global consumers at CES 2022. We contribute our best products to offer more convenient and accessible options for the public to transition to EVs and create a more sustainable future for our planet,” said Thuy Le, vice chairwoman of Vingroup.