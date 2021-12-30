To cushion the losses suffered by motorists whose vehicles were damaged by the recent floods, the government has announced the provision of a RM1,000 voucher, which can be used for the repair of a water-damaged private vehicle or towards the replacement of a vehicle deemed as a ‘total loss’.
This was announced by prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob as part of the Keluarga Malaysia Flood Aid initiative, which has allocated RM1.4 billion in funding to help flood victims. He said the financial assistance will help ease the burden of affected motorists, Bernama reports.
In addition, he said that almost all car companies have stepped up to offer affected vehicle owners free towing services as well as a discount of 25% or more on the purchase of spare parts and repair services at registered service centres.
On December 22, the PM had announced that a six-month loan moratorium would be offered to flood victims involving vehicle, housing and property financing loans, personal loans and/or outstanding credit card balances. Among the available facilities include repayment deferment or a reduction of instalment payments.
On the same day, the road transport department (JPJ) also announced measures to assist those affected by the floods, including free replacement of damaged documents (road tax, driving license and vehicle grant).
Kek yang korang potong hari itu mungkin lebih dari RM1000. Ini pula nak repair kenderaan. Sebab itu kena ada insurans untuk banjir dan jangan harapkan orang yang tak boleh pakai.
Workshops may markup 1000 too
My friend is a car wiring specialist..he called me and said” I have 10 cars in my yard..all flood wrecked.I just dont know which one to start.All owners want it fixed fast.”
If only Malaysia was not so car dependent
RM1000 not even enough for Axia!
KUALA LUMPUR: Proton is offering an enhanced assistance package to ease the financial burden of its customers needing to repair flood-damaged cars by providing a 50 per cent discount on selected replacement parts for all models except the Proton X50 and Proton X70.
In a statement on Thursday (Dec 30), Proton said the new and upgraded package also includes free towing, and exterior and engine bay cleaning services. The discount for labour charges has also been boosted to 25 per cent, applicable to all models.
It’s natural disaster and no one to be blamed. So every little contribution helps in this situation. Be grateful.