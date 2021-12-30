In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 30 December 2021 10:39 am / 7 comments

To cushion the losses suffered by motorists whose vehicles were damaged by the recent floods, the government has announced the provision of a RM1,000 voucher, which can be used for the repair of a water-damaged private vehicle or towards the replacement of a vehicle deemed as a ‘total loss’.

This was announced by prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob as part of the Keluarga Malaysia Flood Aid initiative, which has allocated RM1.4 billion in funding to help flood victims. He said the financial assistance will help ease the burden of affected motorists, Bernama reports.

In addition, he said that almost all car companies have stepped up to offer affected vehicle owners free towing services as well as a discount of 25% or more on the purchase of spare parts and repair services at registered service centres.

On December 22, the PM had announced that a six-month loan moratorium would be offered to flood victims involving vehicle, housing and property financing loans, personal loans and/or outstanding credit card balances. Among the available facilities include repayment deferment or a reduction of instalment payments.

On the same day, the road transport department (JPJ) also announced measures to assist those affected by the floods, including free replacement of damaged documents (road tax, driving license and vehicle grant).