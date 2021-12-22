In Local News / By Danny Tan / 22 December 2021 9:49 am / 0 comments

The Klang Valley received unprecedented rainfall over the weekend that resulted in the worst floods in many decades. Sri Muda in Shah Alam – the worst hit area – is still submerged a few days in, but many other parts of KV were under water, causing damage to property. It’s probably worse in the East Coast, where entire towns are now under water.

Have you see the cars that were engulfed in mud? As car people, the sight of cabins fully coated in mud is heartbreaking. If your car was affected, at least there’s a small consolation in the form of free replacement documents.

The road transport department (JPJ) will be waiving the fees for replacement documents such as road tax, driving license and the vehicle ownership certificate (VOC), if they were lost or damaged by flood. This was announced as part of the transport ministry’s press release stating the assistance from agencies under its purview.

So, once your car is cleaned up and rehabilitated, get your replacement documents from the JPJ. Only one T&C – you’ll need a police report to go along with it. For the rest of us, remember that the grace period for renewing expired road tax and driving licenses ends on December 31.